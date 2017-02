In the wake of former Montana State Parks Administrator Chas Van Genderen’s abrupt dismissal in December, a state lawmaker is proposing legislation that would remove the position from the Department ...

Water for Flathead’s Future will hold an educational meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed water bottling facility near Creston. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Flathead High School auditorium....

Ray Godfrey could feel the USS Enterprise slow from his station below the steel flight deck. It was 1964, and the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was meeting two other nuclear-powere...

Plea made for county pawn ordinance Daily Inter Lake A Kalispell couple whose home was burglarized twice during the past year have asked the Flathead County commissioners to consider a countywide pawn-shop measure that would work in tandem with the c...

Army Corp told to approve Dakota pipeline easement Daily Inter Lake BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline, North Dakota Sen. John Ho...

Fees on electric vehicles proposed Daily Inter Lake The Montana House of Representatives on Tuesday endorsed a bill creating an additional $90 fee to register a hybrid vehicle in the state. Electric vehicles would be subject to a $180 fee. The char...

Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court AP WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer's flair, to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a selection expected to spark a fierce fight ...

Officers respond to blown transformer Daily Inter Lake The Kalispell Police Department responded to a blown transformer above a building complex on East Washington and North Main streets after someone reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing a flash ...