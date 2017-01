A jury found Robert Matthew Wittal, 29, of Kalispell, guilty of deliberate homicide on Thursday for the May 26 stabbing death of 35-year-old Wade Rautio. The jury spent four hours determining that ...

The Montana Department of Transportation and Flathead County are completing a Feasibility Study examining rehabilitation or replacement of the historic Swan River Bridge. The purpose of this study is...

The Flathead Avalanche Center hosts a free avalanche awareness presentation today at Rocky Mountain Outfitter in Kalispell. The one-hour presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. The class includes general ...

Bigfork Community Players open season Oct. 14 with “Laughter” Daily Inter Lake In this period of divisiveness, uncertainty and fear, the Bigfork Community Players will be opening their theater season with comedy. “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” written by Neil Simon, will open... Read More

Western film festival coming to Bigfork Daily Inter Lake When Bigfork’s Steve Shapero thinks of iconic Western movies, vivid images of western heroes come to mind: John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Yul Bryner. Shapero considers himself a film aficionado, and he ... Read More

Judge says Dockstader bridge must be removed Daily Inter Lake A Flathead district judge on Monday voided Flathead County’s permit for a 540-foot bridge connecting Flathead Lake’s North Shore to Dockstader Island and ordered its removal. Judge Robert B. Allis... Read More

Children’s Theatre now owns its building Daily Inter Lake The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre now has full ownership of the building it uses for rehearsals, auditions and other events, thanks to the generosity its supporters. The nonprofit theater c... Read More