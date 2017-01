The Montana Department of Transportation and Flathead County are completing a Feasibility Study examining rehabilitation or replacement of the historic Swan River Bridge. The purpose of this study is...

The Flathead Avalanche Center hosts a free avalanche awareness presentation today at Rocky Mountain Outfitter in Kalispell. The one-hour presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. The class includes general ...

From her toddler days of singing “Take Me to the Ball Game” in home videos, to present day renditions of the Italian aria “Se Florindo è fedele,” 15-year-old Bria Anderson has made her way to Carne...

Judge follows plea deal in sex assault case Daily Inter Lake A Marion man received an unusual sentence in Flathead County District Court Thursday for sexually assaulting a young girl. District Judge Robert Allison followed the recommendation of a prosecutor, ... Read More

SUV nearly hits car and guardrail Daily Inter Lake Kalispell Police Department responded to an SUV that was reportedly seen swerving all over the road, was slowing down and speeding up, nearly hit a vehicle head-on and almost hit a guardrail near Lak... Read More

Plea deal accepted in Ponzi-scheme case Hungry Horse News Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy on Wednesday accepted a plea deal in the Ponzi case of Catherine Ann Finberg. In the deal, Finberg agreed to plead no contest Dec. 28 to a felony coun... Read More

Bigfork optimistic about state tourney Daily Inter Lake Bigfork High School Speech and Debate team is going into state with confidence. The Bigfork team will compete at the Class B-C tournament Friday and Saturday at Montana State University-Northern h... Read More

Winter Warm Up connects families to services Daily Inter Lake The annual Winter Warm Up commmunity event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Gateway Community Center, 1203 U.S. 2 W., in Kalispell. Co-sponsored by HIRE, the Projec... Read More